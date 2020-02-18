Marilyn Grubbs-Austin

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marilyn Arlene (Parker Grubbs) Austin, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, formerly of Bellefontaine, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky. She was under Hospice care following a brief illness.

Although we are sad of her passing, we wish to celebrate her life. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A funeral service will follow visitations at 1 p.m. Friday. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in DeGraff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH., 43351

Her family would like to thank the staffs at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center and Hospice of Wyandot County for her care these last weeks of her life.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

