Marilyn F. Schoenberger, of Upper Sandusky, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Crestwood Care Center, Shelby. She was 86.

She was born Jan. 16, 1933, in Upper Sandusky, to the late William and Dorothy (Disbennett) Barth. She married James V. Schoenberger on July 31, 1952, he preceded her in death Jan. 7, 1997.

Schoenberger is survived by a son, James A. (Deborah) Schoenberger, Galloway; and a daughter Julia (Cletus) Monk, Shelby; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great grandchildren; a sister, Judy Schuler, Carey; and a brother Michael Barth, Upper Sandusky.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Barth and Donald Barth; and a sister, Sally Webster.

Schoenberger retired from the former Paul’s Shoe Store and had worked at Koehler Drug Store.

She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, where she directed the senior choir for many years and taught Sunday School.

Funeral Services are 1 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Wessler officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Friday before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.