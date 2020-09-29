Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marilyn E. Lee, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at North Salem Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the start of the service Wednesday at the church. Visitation also is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wyandot CARES (religious education), Wyandot County Skilled Nursing Home Activity Fund or Upper Sandusky Food Pantry in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

