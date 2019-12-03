Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marilyn A. Brunton, age 85, formerly of Marion and more recently residing at the Wyandot County Skilled and Nursing Rehabilitation Center, passed Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at OSU Medical Center surrounded by family.

She was born July 9, 1934, in Jackson, to Delmar and Wylodine (Claar) Wickline. Marilyn married Clarence C. Brunton on July 3, 1954, in Greenup, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death Oct. 16, 2011.

Surviving is a daughter Theresa (Richard) Shumaker, Upper Sandusky; granddaughters, Danielle (Eric) Pagnard, Upper Sandusky; Tanielle (Scott) Gelbaugh, Carey; great-grandchildren, Madilyn Pagnard, Lillian Pagnard, Olivia Pagnard, Alex Gelbaugh, Luke Gelbaugh, Brooke Gelbaugh; a sister, Brenda Windon; and brothers, Mike (Sue) Wickline, Larry Wickline and Gary Wickline.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; four brothers; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Pagnard.

Marilyn retired from Midwest Lettering as a screen operator.

She was a member of the Women of the Moose No. 889.

For hobbies, she enjoyed camping, doing word search puzzles and watching soap operas and OSU football games. Marilyn was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping especially on black Friday.

She was a huge supporter of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn lived a great life and will be missed by her family and friends.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or the Marion Moose in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To view the life tribute DVD, extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.