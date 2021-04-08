Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Marie A. Boden, 85, of Carey, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

Friends will be received from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Wyandot County Humane Society and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

