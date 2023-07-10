Marian Steinbaugh

Marian K. Steinbaugh, age 94, of Edison, died on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Salem Township, Wyandot County.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Heritage Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is honored to serve the Steinbaugh family.

