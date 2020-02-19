Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Maria I. Rodriguez, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Texas. She was 90.

She was born Jan. 21, 1930, to the late Guadalupe and Felicitas (Capuchino) Coronado. She married Vicente Torres Rodriguez on July 28, 1948, in San Marcos, Texas. He preceded her in death Feb. 23, 2019.

She is survived by children: Vicente (Norma Jean) Rodriguez Jr., Upper Sandusky; Irene (Ralph) Bess, Harpster; Maria Rodriguez, Texas; Beatrice (George) Human, Kirby; Rita (Kyle) Hetzel, Upper Sandusky; and Lisa (Robert) Johnson, Upper Sandusky; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; seven step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren and five step-great-great-grandchildren; and siblings: Esperanza Pizana, Texas; Pete (Sharon) Coronado, Fremont; Jesse Coronado, Defiance; Jane (Oscar) Olivarez, Findlay; Rosa (Fernando) Longoria, Fremont; Nick Coronado, North Carolina; Rachel (Carlos) Tobar, Defiance; and Mike (Dora) Coronado, Texas.

She was preceded in death by a son, Luis Rodriguez; and a sister, Guadalupe Garza. Rodriguez was a member of Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Parish. She was a homemaker and worked as an LPN at Wyandot Memorial Hospital for 27 years.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Friday in St. Mary’s Chapel, Kirby, with the Rev. Conrad Sutter officiating. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel, Kirby. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is assisting the family.