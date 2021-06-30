Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Maria Castanon Morales

Maria Luisa Castanon Morales, age 44, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, in Marion.

A funeral service for Maria Luisa Castanon Morales is 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, with Friar John Bamman OFM Conv officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. A visitation for Maria Luisa Castanon Morales is 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions for Maria may be made to the family of Maria Castanon Morales and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Online condolences may be made at lucasbatton.com.

