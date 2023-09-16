Margie Adair (Cusick) Shoemaker, age 62, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

A gathering of love for Margie Shoemaker will be held at White Shutter Winery from 1-6 p.m. Friday. The winery is located at 3794 CH 56, Nevada, OH 44849.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made to help with Margie’s funeral expenses are sincerely appreciated and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

[/am4show]

Margie was born a firecracker on July 4, 1961, in Upper Sandusky to James and Dianna (Rhoden) Cusick. She was first married to Steve Swartz, and was later married to Richie Shoemaker. Margie spent her last 22 years with her long-time companion and best friend, Barry Beidelschies, of Upper Sandusky.

She is survived by her children, Lynsey (Robert) Dennis, Luke (Amanda) Shoemaker and Ivy (Sam) Shoemaker, all of Upper Sandusky. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Alexander Hill, Ashlyn Dennis, RJ Dennis, Kynsey Dennis, Rilyn Shoemaker and Alahni Shoemaker; two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Amara Hill; and Zodi, her grand-cat. She also is missed by her sister, Jo Ellen (Lyle Gatchel) Simonsen; and nephew Jack Gatchel, of Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lainey, who was a twin to Luke; and siblings Des Ann Benetis, Theresa Benetis and Vance Cusick.

Margie’s smile was well known to many, having worked for several local restaurants all through the years, with Shotzy’s and The Steer Barn being the most recent.

For hobbies, she enjoyed watching football, especially the Buckeyes and also playing in a fantasy football league with her teams, “Marginally Sane” and “Purrrfect CATastrophe.”

She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved ones, dancing and listening to music, singing her own songs and caring for her cats, Rusty and Memphis.

Margie will be remembered for her love and kindness to others and was known as “Margie Mom” to many that she came to know.

[/am4show]