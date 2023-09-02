Margaret Thomas

Margaret A. “Parky” Thomas, age 94, of Upper Sandusky and Marseilles, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday in Chandler Cemetery with the Rev. Rex Roth officiating. Visitation is from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Marseilles Presbyterian Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 East Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

