LaRUE — Margaret Louise Berry, 93, of LaRue, died peacefully Wednesday morning, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

Private family services will be held at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, with Pastor Debi Berry officiating. Private burial will take place at the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to Fairhaven Community, 850 Marseilles Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43342.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at stofcheck-ballinger.com.

