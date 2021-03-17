Home Obituaries Margaret J. Culver

Margaret J. Culver

Posted on March 17, 2021
TIFFIN — Margaret J. Culver, 73, of Tiffin, passed away at 1:42 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, in the emergency room at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

A visitation for family and friends is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory in Tiffin. There will be no funeral service or burial held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at shookfamilyfh.com.

