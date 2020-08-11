Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Margaret J. Brodman, 92, formerly of Carey, died at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A rosary service is at 7:45 p.m. A requiem Mass is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Father Timothy Geckle officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery Maintenance Fund or Masses to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169

Condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

