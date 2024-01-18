Margaret Forry

Margaret L. “Marge” Forry, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 2:55 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service is 5:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Barry Halter Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Food Pantry and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!