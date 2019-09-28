ELLENTON, Fla. — Margaret Elizabeth Korosy R.N. (“Our Bestest Mom”), 77, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Sept. 19, 2019, at the hospice house in Ellenton, Florida.

Burial is at Mansion Memorial Park, Ellenton, Florida, with arrangements by Groover Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tribute donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice online at tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/.

