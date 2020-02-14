Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION — Margaret Corintha Hazelett, 85, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Primrose of Marion.

Family and friends celebrated her life at First United Church of Christ with the Rev. Gale Green officiation and burial at Marion Cemetery.

Margaret was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Tiffin, to the late Peter P. and Elsie S. (Chadwick) Reiter. She married Harold G. “Hal” Hazelett on June 11, 1961, at Trinity United Church of Christ, Tiffin. Hal died May 30, 2001.

She is survived by her sisters, Marjorie A. (Wayne) Koehler and Loretta G. Bargaheiser; a step-son, Craig (Joan) Hazelett; a granddaughter, Nicki Hazelett; a niece, Cindy (Bryan) Benninger; nephews, Keith (Shelia) Bargaheiser, Jack Bargaheiser and Kevin Koehler; great-nephews, Brandon, Seth, Andrew and Peter; and great-nieces, Logan and Loren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a stepson, Neil Hazelett; a nephew, Steven Koehler; a niece, Belinda Cavazos; and a grand-niece, Nicole.

Margaret graduated from Tiffin Columbian High School. After graduation, she attended The Riverside School of Nursing in Toledo, receiving a scholastic award to Mary Manse College to continue her education. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and nursing. She worked as a nurse and a nursing instructor at Toledo.

After marriage, Margaret’s career changed to teaching the fourth grade at one of the Marion City Schools, with more education by receiving a bachelor degree in education, a master’s degree in psychology and reading and a master’s degree in school psychology from Ohio State University in Columbus.

Margaret taught several years for the Ohio State University at the Marion Correction Center and she also taught nursing courses for Marion Technical College. She was a school psychologist for Marion City Schools, North Central Education Center and the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation part-time. She was an instructor in general psychology and student disability services for the Ohio State University at the Marion campus.

Civically, Margaret was involved with the Martha Douce Dance Club, was a U.S. Open Parade judge and was co-chairwoman of the Marion bicentennial.

Professionally, she was a member of the International Reading Association, School Psychologists of Central Ohio, Ohio Psychological Association, Delta Kappa-ETA, University Women —O.S.U.M., was president of Marion Lecture Recital Music Club and was part of the Mental Retardation Council.

Always giving of her time, Margaret was on the board for the Marion Area Counseling Center, MARCA Industries Inc., Marion County Residential Homes and was a past president of the Junior Service Guild.

Last of all, Margaret enjoyed her time with Scott Spears on Talk Radio WWGH.