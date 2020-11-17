Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Margaret C. Price, 100, of Wharton, passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Arlington.

A private graveside service is noon Friday at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, in Wharton, with Dennis Livingston officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wharton United Methodist Church or Forest Jackson Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH.

Clark Shields is pleased to be serving the Price family.

