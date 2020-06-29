Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Marcile A. (Geary) McBride, of Forest, passed away from this life to the loving arms of Jesus at 6:10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, with her family by her side at her home. She was 91.

Public visitation is 2-4 p.m. today at Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest. There will be a private funeral service due to COVID-19 with Pastor David Dissinger officiating. A private graveside will follow at the Hueston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blanchard River Church of Christ or Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a memory.

