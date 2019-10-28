Manfred Guenter Hanke, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Oct. 25, 2019, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Manfred was born Feb. 4, 1930, in Schweidnitz, Silesia, Germany, to Max and Emma (Weiss) Hanke, both of whom have passed. He married Betty Armstrong on June 6, 1954, and she survives.

He also is survived by his children, Martin (Connie) Hanke, Norwalk; Susan Makosky, Ravenna; David (Helen) Hanke, Wharton; Sonya Jarrell, Upper Sandusky; 11 grandchildren, Kim (Mark) Humphrey, Adam (Louise) Hanke, Ryan (Jill) Hanke, Daniel (Liz) Makosky, Justin (Brittany) Makosky, Rachel (Alex) Hale, Sarah (David) Horstman, Matthew Hanke, Andrew Hanke, Troy (Dana) Jarrell, and Trisha (Curtis) Morris; along with 18 great-grandchildren.

Manfred was preceded in death by his parents Max and Emma Hanke, and a brother Joseph.

Manfred began his employment with Armstrong Clothing Store and transferred to the former Neumeister’s Bakery, eventually becoming a route driver. He worked as a driver for Pennington and Nickle’s Bakeries until his retirement in 1989.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky for many years. He served in various ways as Sunday school superintendent, usher, greeter and deacon.

For hobbies, Manfred enjoyed playing chess; bowling; gardening, especially growing sunflowers; and watching the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He also had a passion for photography; many knew him as “Photo Fred” from his many posts on Facebook.

Services for Manfred “Fred” Hanke are 11 a.m. Thursday at the St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Edward Hunker officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church

Memorial contributions for Manfred may be given to Manfred’s Family to purchase a bench in his name, or to Bridge Hospice of Findlay. They may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

