Mabel Mosman

Mabel Virginia Mosman, age 96, formerly of rural Nevada, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

A graveside ceremony is 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

