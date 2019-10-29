CAREY — Lynn M. Gaster, 61, of Mount Vernon, died early Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at her residence.

Born April 11, 1958, in Upper Sandusky, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Donna L. (Patterson) Gaster.

Lynn is survived by her son, Dirk Harney, Ostrander; five siblings, Lawrence (Debbie) Gaster, Toledo; George (Carla) Gaster, Ashland City, Tennessee; Nancy (Larry) Roop, Shelby; Dennis (Lori) Gaster, Bowling Green; and Mike Gaster, Upper Sandusky; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Floyd Gaster.

Lynn was an in-home health care provider. She dedicated her life to the care of her friend, Roger Hite for the past six years.

She enjoyed collecting spinning wheels, which she used to spin her own yarn. She also enjoyed gardening and was an avid fan of the movie, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Family meant the world to Lynn. She loved family history and would do whatever possible to preserve it. She unselfishly put others before her, probably to a fault.

A memorial service is noon Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey with the Rev. Xavier Goulet OFM Conv officiating. Visitation is two hours before the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Ohio and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

