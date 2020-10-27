Home Obituaries Luke Frasure

Luke Frasure

October 27, 2020
CAREY — Luke Frasure, of Bloomville, died at 3:13 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was 54.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with Chaplain Kathy Fenimore officiating. Luke requested casual attire for those attending his service.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

