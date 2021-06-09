Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Luis Garza, age 59, of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity in his memory. There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Sevierville and Ohio. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Atchley’s Smoky Mountain Cremation Center.

Online condolences may be shared at atchleyfuneralhome.com.

