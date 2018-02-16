Luella McDannel

Luella M. McDannel, age 96, of Upper Sandusky, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at her residence.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Old Mission Cemetery with the Rev. David Hoffman officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Luella’s home after the service.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com. Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!