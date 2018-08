FOREST — Lucille T. Grubbs, of Forest, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was 89.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Monday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday before services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.