CAREY — Luana Sue Risner, 66, of Vanlue, passed away at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her residence in Vanlue.

Sue, as she preferred to be called, was born Feb. 16, 1953, in Fostoria to Ronald and G. Norma (Hotelling) Wedge. She married Jackie Risner and they were divorced.

Surviving are two children, Brian (Ashley) Risner and Jacquelin (Brian) Couch, both of Findlay; nine grandchildren; five siblings, Rhonda Wedge, Findlay; Michael (Becky) Wedge, Judith (Tom) Reinhart and John (Sue) Wedge, all of Fostoria; and Laurie (Tim) Steele, Stanwood, Washington.

A 1971 graduate of Fostoria High School, Sue worked at Whirlpool Corp. in Findlay for 25 years, retiring in 2016.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County Humane Society and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

