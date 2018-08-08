SYCAMORE — Lowell P. Hosler, age 86, of Sycamore, died at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

The Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 will conduct a military service at the conclusion of the memorial service.

A graveside service for the ashes to be buried will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Community Library, Hospice of Wyandot County or Wyandot Memorial Hospital in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!