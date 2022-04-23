Lowell Bear

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Lowell L. Bear, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at StoryPoint Memory Care in Fairfield, with his family at his side.

A memorial service for Lowell will be held at 2 p.m. April 30 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Jim Stauffer. Visitation will be held one hour before the memorial service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the local hospice or to the Parkinson’s Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!