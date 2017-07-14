Home Obituaries Lovalene Riggs

Lovalene Riggs

Posted on July 14, 2017
0
0
6

Lovalene G. “Lovie” Riggs, age 93, of Williamstown, died on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation will be held Sunday July 16, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. in Clark Shields Funeral Home. A funeral will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in Hasson Cemetery, Hancock County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest OH 45843.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Sharon Grove

    Sharon Grove

    Sharon O. “Sherry” Grove, age 77, of Upper Sandusky died Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Wyand…
    July 14, 2017
    1 min read

  • Ronald Swartz

    Ronald Swartz died Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilit…
    July 14, 2017
    15 second read

  • Sharon O. “Sherry” Grove

    Sharon O. “Sherry” Grove of Upper Sandusky died Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Wyandot County…
    July 13, 2017
    18 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply