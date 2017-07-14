Lovalene Riggs

Lovalene G. “Lovie” Riggs, age 93, of Williamstown, died on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation will be held Sunday July 16, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. in Clark Shields Funeral Home. A funeral will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in Hasson Cemetery, Hancock County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest OH 45843.

