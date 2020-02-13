Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CENTERVILLE — Louis M. Levy, 69, recently of Centerville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He was born in 1951 in Orlando, Florida, to Dr. Lawrence Levy and Jeannette Levy.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Smith) Levy, Perrysburg; his daughters, Leah Vlahos, Centerville; and Lesley Barnet, Columbus; and two brothers, Lloyd Levy, Wheat Ridge, Colorado; and Lynn Levy, New York City. Lou also was a doting grandfather (“Papa”) to his beloved 6-year-old grandson, Caden Vlahos, whom he cared for and took to and from school each day for the past two years.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Lawrence Levy, who for many years was a Professor of English and Assistant Dean at Defiance College, and Jeannette Webman Levy.

Lou was a retired educator with more than 40 years as a teacher of social studies and learning disabilities at Perrysburg Junior and Senior High schools, Gibsonburg High School, Upper Sandusky High School and more recently, Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He volunteered for many years as a youth soccer coach in Perrysburg and coached girls and boys high school basketball at Gibsonburg and Upper Sandusky. As an assistant coach, he helped to lead the Upper Sandusky Rams to a Division II state championship basketball title in 2005.

Louis attended Defiance Public elementary schools, the International School of Bangkok, Thailand, and graduated from Defiance High School in 1969. He earned his Bachelor of Science in education from the State University of New York at Brockport, studied abroad in Denmark and England, and obtained his Master of Arts in political philosophy from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

Memorial contributions may be made to The JCC Early Childhood Program, 525 Versailles Drive, Centerville, OH, 45459; or to the academic boosters or athletic departments at Gibsonburg High School, 700 S. Main St., Gibsonburg, OH 43431, or Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.