Louis E. Pfeiffer, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Louis E. Pfeiffer is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Kristen Buchs officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at New Rumley EUB Cemetery. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Union-Salem United Methodist Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

