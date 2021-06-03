Home Obituaries Louis E. Pfeiffer

Louis E. Pfeiffer

Posted on June 3, 2021
0
Louis E. Pfeiffer, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Louis E. Pfeiffer is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Kristen Buchs officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at New Rumley EUB Cemetery. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home. 

Memorial contributions may be made to Union-Salem United Methodist Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. 

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

