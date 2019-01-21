Home Obituaries Louella V. “Ginny” Stephan

Posted on January 21, 2019
KENTON — Louella V. “Ginny” Stephan, 86, of rural Forest, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

No visitation will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairhaven Community, 850 Marseilles Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

