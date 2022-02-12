Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Loretta Wall

OLIVE HILL, Ky. — Mrs. Loretta Wilson Wall, age 84, of Grayson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services were held Feb. 8 at Globe Funeral Chapel, Olive Hill, Kentucky, with Brother Rick Pelfrey officiating. Burial followed at Wilson Cemetery in Olive Hill.

Pallbearers were Edward Wall, Robert Ritter, Jason Lewis, Gunner Lewis, Preston Wall, J.R. Wheeler, Caleb Eulett and Tim Adkins. Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Atkins and Briar Wheeler.

Globe Funeral Chapel cared for all arrangements for Mrs. Loretta Wilson Wall.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!