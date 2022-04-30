Lora Hunter

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — Lora Jean Hunter, 57, of Carey, passed away peacefully the night of Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Funeral services were 3 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating.

Memorial contributions in Lora’s name may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church.

Hufford Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com

