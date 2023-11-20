Lonnie McMillan, of Curtice, passed away peacefully with his wife and son at his side at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was 79.

Born June 4, 1944, in Harlan County, Kentucky, he was a son of Worley and Minnie (Hunter) McMillan. He married Linda Morrison on Dec. 12, 1981. They were together for 44 years.

Surviving are his wife; son, Lonnie (Shauna) McMillan, of Upper Sandusky; daughter, Lisa (Jason) Mattox, of Oregon; grandchildren Michael Mays and Tyler and Caleb McMillan; brothers, Danny and Dale; his dog, Rosie; his cat, Kit Kat; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Worley Jr., Bobby and Jerry; sister Linda Jackson; and an infant sister Nancy.

Lonnie grew up near Verda, Kentucky, before the family moved to Toledo. He attended Woodward High School, where he played basketball. Lonnie hung drywall for various builders for more than 50 years.

He could make or fix almost anything, completing all kinds of projects around his and his children’s homes, from roofing to flooring and everything in between. He built his own workshop and always was working on projects.

He finally was slowed down by COPD and other health problems in his late 70s. He battled on-and-off pneumonia and infections in nursing homes and hospitals for nearly three years.

Lonnie enjoyed old country music, watching Westerns and boxing and competed in it when he was young. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them.

At his request, there will be no funeral. The family plans to hold a memorial in the summer.