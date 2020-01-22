Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Lola Mae Billock, of Carey, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was 84.

Lola was born May 10, 1935, in Hamlin, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Orville and Effie Pearl (Abbott) Stickler. She married George Henry Daughenbaugh and they divorced. She married John Billock, Jr. and they divorced.

Surviving are her six children, Roger Daughenbaugh, Carey; Robin (Bob) Coppus, Fostoria; Ronald Thomas “Doogle” Daughenbaugh, Findlay; Tony Daughenbaugh, North Baltimore; Tracy (Toni) Daughenbaugh, Upper Sandusky; and Tim (Marsha) Billock, White Lake, Michigan; 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Meade and Betty Spradling; and two brothers, Butch Stickler and Bob Stickler.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters and a daughter-in-law, Carol Daughenbaugh.

Lola was a homemaker and loved baking and cooking Sunday dinners for her family.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Wharton Richland-Union Cemetery, Wharton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses and sent to 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.