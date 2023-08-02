Lois A. Walker, age 85, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Manor of Greendale in Findlay.

Funeral services for Lois Walker are 1 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, two hours before the funeral service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical – Celebrate Recovery or AA and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

