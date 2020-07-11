Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Lois M. Stuckey, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Lois Stuckey are 11 a.m. Monday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by the Rev. Ralph Krall. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot East Fire District or Fairhaven Community and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.





















