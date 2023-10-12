Lois Lucas Posted on October 12, 2023 0 Lois J. Lucas, age 93, of Frostproof, Florida, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at the Groves Center in Lake Wales, Florida. A funeral service for Lois Lucas will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitations is from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription