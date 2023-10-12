Lois J. Lucas, age 93, of Frostproof, Florida, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at the Groves Center in Lake Wales, Florida.

A funeral service for Lois Lucas will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitations is from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

