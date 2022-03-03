Lois Brooks

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Lois J. Brooks, of Vanlue, passed away at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. She was 89.

The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Basilica Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. John Bamman, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice and sent to the funeral home.

