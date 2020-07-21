Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Lois A. (Dixey) Reinehr, of Mount Blanchard, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Primrose Assisted Living in Findlay. She was 91.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held with Revs. Peter Grodi and Terry Burkhardt officiating. A public memorial service may be scheduled at a later date. Interment is at Riverview Cemetery in Mount Blanchard.

Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

