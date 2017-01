MOUNT GILEAD — Lloyd W. Pollock, of Mount Gilead, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2017 at Morrow County Hospital.

He was 83.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday at Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Oceola Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to his family.

