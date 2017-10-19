Home Obituaries Lisa Kuenzli

Lisa Kuenzli

Posted on October 19, 2017
0
0
36
Lisa Kuenzli
Lisa Kuenzli
age 49, Nevada

CAREY — Lisa J. Kuenzli, 49, of Nevada, died at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisa J. Kuenzli Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OOH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Edna Giles

    Edna Giles

    Edna Mae Giles, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, died at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at F…
    October 19, 2017
    1 min read

  • Dennis E. Howell

    Dennis E. Howell, age 69, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Bucyrus, passed away at 3:48 a…
    October 18, 2017
    1 min read

  • Edna Mae Giles

    Edna Mae Giles of Upper Sandusky died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at Fairhaven Community. She…
    October 18, 2017
    16 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply