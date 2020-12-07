Home Obituaries Lisa Hawk

Lisa Hawk

December 7, 2020
Lisa Hawk, age 58, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services for Lisa Hawk will be private with burial taking place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or Harpster United Methodist Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

