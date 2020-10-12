Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Linus E. Billock, 80, of Carey, died at 7:27 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey, with the Rev. John Bamman, OFM Conv. officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Athletic Boosters or to the donor’s choice and may be sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

