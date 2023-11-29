Linda Welker

Linda S. Welker, age 75 of Upper Sandusky died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday in Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiating. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 4-7 p.m. today and one hour before the funeral services at the funeral home Thursday. The family request casual attire for visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky Music Parents, First Lutheran Church or the Upper Sandusky Community Library in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit ww.BringmanClark.com.

