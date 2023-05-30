Linda Nippe

CAREY — Linda Faye Nippe, of Fostoria, passed away peacefully at 5:43 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Home, in Fostoria. She was 75.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Linda’s family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!