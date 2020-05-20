Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Linda L. Cole, age 78, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Nevada, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Linda L. Cole are private with Rev. Jim Stauffer and Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will be at Nevada Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

