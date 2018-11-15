CAREY — Linda Kay Suber-Grubel, of Findlay, died at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital Emergency Room in Findlay. She was 73.

A gathering of family and friends will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

