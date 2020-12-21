Linda K. Smith Posted on December 21, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Linda K. Smith, age 77, of Litchfield, Connecticut, and formerly of Nevada, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Torrington, Connecticut. A graveside service for Linda K. Smith will take place at Nevada Cemetery and will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!